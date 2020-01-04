SGPC to send delegation to Pak over Nankana Sahib issue

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday said that the religious body would send a delegation to Pakistan for discussing the Nankana Sahib issue. "We are sending a four-member delegation to Pakistan, which will meet senior officials and the province's Governor over this issue," said Longowal.

The statement of the SGPC president comes after an angry group of local residents pelted stones at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan last evening. The group was led by the family of the boy who abducted a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, the daughter of the gurdwara panthi.

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was built at the place where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born. (ANI)

