Mumbai: Prostitution racket busted, 1 arrested, 3 rescued
A 35-year-old man was arrested and three women, including a Bangladeshi national, were rescued after the Mumbai police's Crime Branch busted a flesh trade racket in Dahisar, an official said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a room in Rawalpada in Dahisar East was raided by Crime Branch's Unit XII and three women brought from West Bengal for immoral activities were rescued, said the official.
"We have arrested Dahisar resident Sanjay Govind Das. Our probe has found that one of the women is a Bangladeshi national and is in the country on a valid visa. A case has been registered under Immoral Traffic Prevention Act," he added..
