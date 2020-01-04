Six labourers killed in wall collapse in Jhansi

Six laborers, including a one-year-old child, died and six others were injured when an under-construction wall collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Saturday, officials said. The accident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the laborers working there, the officials said.

The injured were rushed to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment, they said. While five laborers died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries during treatment in the evening.

Those who died have been identified as Sukhlal (36), Sunita (35), their daughter Pooja (1), and Uma (30), Kamlesh (40) and Raheesh (35). On the initiative of the Labour Department, an ex gratia of Rs three lakh for the families of each of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured is being extended by the person getting the wall constructed besides monetary help by the district administration as per the labor laws.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured. He asked the authorities to provide immediate financial help to the victims.

