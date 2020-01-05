PM greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Murli Manohar Joshi on his 86th birthday, saying the BJP veteran has been unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress. Joshi, a former Union minister and a veteran parliamentarian, was born on this day in 1934 in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.

"Joshi ji has made an indelible contribution to our country during his long years in politics, Parliament and as a Minister. He is unwavering when it comes to safeguarding national interests and furthering national progress," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Modi said he is fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with Joshi for many years.

"Like me, several karyakartas (workers) learnt so much from him. His role in strengthening the party is extremely valuable," Modi said. He prayed for Joshi's long and healthy life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

