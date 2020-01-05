Left Menu
IAF flew 625 tonnes of new notes after demonetisation: Dhanoa

Former Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa has said that after demonetization in 2016, the Indian Air Force (IAF) transported 625 tonnes of new currency notes to various parts of the country. The move to scrap the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Speaking at the Techfest event organized by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay here on Saturday, Dhanoa said, "When demonetization took place, we (IAF) took the currency and brought it to you. If one crore comes in a bag of 20 kg, I do not know how many crores we moved." One of the slides of Dhanoa's presentation showed that as part of internal services, the IAF carried out 33 missions transporting 625 tonnes of treasury consignment after the demonetization was announced. Dhanoa was the IAF chief from December 31, 2016 to September 30, 2019.

During the Techfest event, he also referred to the row over the Rafale purchase deal, saying such controversies slow down defense acquisitions, affecting capabilities of the armed forces. The Bofors deal too got mired in controversy (during the Rajiv Gandhi government) despite the Bofors guns "being good", he noted.

He also said that had Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman been flying a Rafale instead of a MiG 21 during the India-Pakistan stand-off after the Balakot strike last year, the outcome would have been different.

