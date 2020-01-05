Sikh outfit condemns attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara
A Sikh organisation here has condemned the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and demanded an immediate probe to fix responsibility. "Some elements in Pakistan want to give trouble to minorities including Sikhs. An immediate probe would fix the responsibility following which action can be taken against the culprits," All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement on Sunday.
He said the timing of the attack was suspicious and aimed at undoing the good work like opening of the Kartarpur corridor. "At a time when some bonhomie had been established between India and Pakistan, the attack on the Gurudwara is somewhat suspicious. It has been carried out to wane away from the good work done by Pakistani establishment like the opening of Kartarpur corridor," Raina said.
The Sikh leader asked members of his community not to take any step in haste and urged them to wait for the response from the Pakistan government. He asked members of his community to be vigilant against divisive elements. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore in Pakistan where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.
A violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday.PTI MIJ DV
