Farmer, daughter came to meet Uddhav Thackeray, detained by police

A farmer, who had come along with a 9-year-old daughter to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri Bungalow, was detained by the local police.

However, the Chief Minister intervened and asked the police to release the farmer and his daughter. Thackeray also told police to understand the farmer's problems.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.