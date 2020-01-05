Protests in Hyderabad over attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in

Members of the Sikh community and others staged protests at different places in the city on Sunday against the attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. Raising slogans against Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan, they held demonstrations and took out rallies condemning the attack, police said.

Agitators held placards that read "Protect Minorities in Pakistan," "We want Justice" among others. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site near Lahore in Pakistan where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

On Friday, a violent mob had attacked the gurdwara and pelted it with stones. India had strongly condemned vandalism at the revered Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and called upon the neighbouring country to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there..

