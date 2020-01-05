Visakhapatnam Police arrest 8 for allegedly posing as police officers and robbing people

Narsipatnam Police have arrested eight people for allegedly posing as police officers and stopping cars to rob tourists. According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishant Reddy, four people from West Godavari district had arrived in the Lambasingi agency area for a vacation. While returning in their car, they were surrounded by the eight 'police officers' near Balligattam village at around 7:30 pm on December 16 last year.

According to a complaint filed by the victims, they were taken in a forest, where the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh for their release. When the victims stated that they had no money, the accused subsequently thrashed them, snatched Rs 5,100 cash and their cell phones, and got Rs 6,300 through PhonePe. The accused then left with the car belonging to the victims, leaving them in the forest at midnight.

Reddy said: "The accused were caught on Saturday near Nellimetta, when they were on their way from Chintapalli to Narsipatnam. They have admitted the theft. The police have also recovered the stolen car and cell phones." The police also seized four bikes and a button knife. The accused were produced in court on Sunday, which sent them to judicial remand.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

