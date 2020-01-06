Two persons hit by car in West Bengal, one killed

A man driving a car allegedly in an inebriated condition hit two persons in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, killing one of them on the spot and seriously injuring the other, police said on Monday. The incident occurred near Women police station in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night when the accused, in his early 40s, hit the two men on the road, following which he was arrested, a police officer said.

While one person, who was walking back to his residence from a restaurant where he was employed, died on the spot, a bicycle-borne man was seriously injured and admitted to the Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. Eyewitnesses said the accused was driving well above the permissible speed limit in the area, he said..

