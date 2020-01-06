JNU violence: Protesters assemble at Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk

Several hundred people, most of them collegians and youth, assembled at Mumbai's Hutatma Chowk on Monday afternoon to protest against the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. At Hutatma Chowk, police maintained a strong presence and were seen asking protesters to not spill onto the massive junction that leads to important areas like Mantralaya, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Churchgate and Marine Drive in south Mumbai.

Protesters were carrying placards and shouting slogans condemning the violence they claim was perpetrated by the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and other outfits linked to the ruling BJP. One of them said the gathering at Hutatma Chowk would move towards Gateway of India, less than a kilometre away, where protests against the violence have been going on since midnight..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.