Shiv Sena MLA tears official list with names in English

A Maharashtra legislator on Monday tore an official list saying the names in it were written in English instead of Marathi, an official said. The incident took place when Dilip Lande, the Shiv Sena MLA from Chandiwali in Mumbai, was attending a meeting in M west ward along with a deputy commissioner of BMC and other civic officials.

Andheri-Kurla road widening work was being discussed in the meeting. As a list of shipowner's on the road was presented to him, he tore it claiming names in it were written in English, said the official. Lande asked officials why the list was not made in Marathi when there was a rule to use the Marathi language for daily functioning. He threw the torn papers towards officials, he said.

Lande said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is trying to get classical language status for Marathi but BMC officials are insulting the language, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

