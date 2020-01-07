PM speaks to US President Trump; expresses desire to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed desire to work with him to increase cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also said that Modi conveyed his New Year greetings to the US president.

