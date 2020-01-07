Scuffle breaks out between Bajrang Dal and security forces near Pakistan High Commission

A scuffle broke out between Bajrang Dal, Durga Vahini workers and security forces near Pakistan High Commission during a protest against mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara on January 3. Police detained the protesters after the incident took place.

A group of local residents had pelted stones at the holy Sikh shrine in Pakistan on January 3. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur, from her home in August last year. India had strongly condemned the vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community in the neighbouring country. (ANI)

