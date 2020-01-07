Want to execute Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, CPWD tells UP govt

The CPWD, a prime construction agency of the Centre, has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to entrust it with the construction work of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter to the CEO of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishal Singh, Central Public Works Department Director General Prabhakar Singh said the CPWD desired to be part of the ambitious project.

The foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor had been laid by the prime minister in March last year. In Varanasi, Ganga ghats and various historic buildings have recently been beautified, the DG said, adding that the agency is also executing the ambitious project of super speciality hospital in the Banaras Hindu University.

"The CPWD is known for excellent working style. The agency executes projects in minimum time and cost. The CPWD will feel proud to be part of the project (Kash Vishwanath Corridor). "I request you to get project executed from CPWD," Prabhakar said in the letter to Vishal, who is also secretary of Varanasi Development Authority.

Once the project is completed, Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be accessible to the pilgrims directly from the mythological ghats along the river Ganga, and they will not need to reach the temple through congested serpentine lanes. The director general said the CPWD, which operates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, has been executing various projects of the central and state governments across the country.

The agency also erects fences on the country's international borders besides carrying out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.