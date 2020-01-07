Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chilkur Balaji priests thank Supreme Court for referring Sabarimala judgment review to 9 judge bench

The priests at Chilkur Balaji temple thanked the Supreme Court for referring the review of Sabarimala judgement to a nine-judge Bench instead of a seven-judge one as per its earlier order.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 19:21 IST
Chilkur Balaji priests thank Supreme Court for referring Sabarimala judgment review to 9 judge bench
Archaka Rangarajan of Chilkur Balaji temple. Image Credit: ANI

The priests at Chilkur Balaji temple thanked the Supreme Court for referring the review of Sabarimala judgement to a nine-judge Bench instead of a seven-judge one as per its earlier order. The top court on Monday issued a notice informing listing of the petition filed by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking review of its historic 2018 judgement that allowed women and girls to enter the Sabarimala temple.

"Take notice that the following matters will be listed for hearing before a nine-Judge Constitution Bench commencing from Monday the January 13, 2020", the notice had said. "This will give a greater scope to rectify the ambiguities in the Apex Court judgements on Shirur Mutt case which has led to the courts following a defective methodology of interpreting Article 26," Archaka Rangarajan, a priest at the Chilkur Balaji temple said in a release.

"The term denomination has been wrongly interpreted to deny the rights to thousands of temple deities. Temples have been illegally taken over by the state governments and the pious purpose for which the deities have taken the form of idols for uplifting the mankind spiritually has been denied," he added. Rangarajan further said that constitutional rights of the temple deities should be ensured.

"The Constitutional rights of the temple deities should be properly guaranteed. Inquiring into which part is religious and which part is secular cannot be done by the Courts. Even this should be left to the religious groups," he said. "It is heartening to note that a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear from January 13, the issue of allowing women and girls of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple along with other contentious issues of alleged discrimination against Muslim and Parsi women," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...

Bajaj Finance Limited launches industry-first Systematic Deposit Plan

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv, has launched Systematic Deposit plan - a monthly savings plan, for those looking to invest in Fixed Deposit through small monthly savings.Starting at just Rs. 5000 per m...

UPDATE 4-British teen to appeal Cyprus conviction over gang rape allegation

A British teenager will appeal against her conviction in Cyprus over a withdrawn allegation of gang rape, her lawyers said on Tuesday, as the British government said it had raised numerous concerns about her treatment with Cypriot authoriti...

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020