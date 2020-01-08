Left Menu
DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-01-2020 14:39 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 14:39 IST
DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airlines to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed near Tehran in Iran. A meeting was called and the airlines were "sensitised", a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

US Federal Aviation Adminstration has also asked all American airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to "events in Middle East". Qassem Biniaz, spokesperson for Iran's Road and Transportation Authority, said one of the engines of Boeing 737 aircraft, which had 167 passengers and nine crew members, of the Ukranian International airlines was struck by fire immediately after the take off, causing the plane to crash.

The situation in the Middle East region is tense because of Iran's missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday. The missile strikes were in retaliation to killing of top Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani by the United States on January 3.

The Indian government has issued a travel advisory, asking citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iraq in view of prevailing situation in the Gulf country. "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification," the advisory by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

It said Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq.

