Bharat Bandh hits normal life in Kerala

The 'Bharat Bandh' by trade unions on Wednesday has thrown normal life out of gear in Kerala. In the wake of the strike, all the shops were closed and private vehicles were kept off the roads. Besides, banking services in the state has also come to a standstill as around 25,000 employees and officers joined the strike.

The state transport utility Kerala State Road Transportation (KSRTC) is also not operating any services as the employees associated with various trade unions have joined the nationwide bandh. The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi, the traders' body in the state, has said they would not join the strike. However, almost all the shops remained shut across Kerala.

The Joint Action Committee of Trade Unions has exempted the essential services like hospital, milk, newspaper supply and vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims. Besides, the tourism sector has also been exempted. No major untoward incidents were reported baring a few minor incidents of protestors forcing shops to close in various places in the state.

The Bharat Bandh has been called by all 10 Central trade unions along with different federations. The unions including AIUTUC, CITU, INTUC, among others have given the call for the strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.