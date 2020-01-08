Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 08-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  Created: 08-01-2020 17:35 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. DEL59 JK-ARMY-CHINA Northern Army commander on China visit, meets PLA's ground forces' commander Jammu: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces' commander Gen Han Weiguo and discussed issues having strategic ramifications and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the sensitive borders, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.

DEL1 UP-NIRBHAYA-HANGMAN Ready to hang Nirbhaya case convicts; will bring 'great relief' to me: Meerut hangman Meerut (UP): Hangman Pawan Jallad, who officials say is being considered to carry out the execution of the four Nirbhaya gangrape case convicts, says he is ready for the job which will send out a strong message in the society. DES12 UP-WOMAN-EXORCISM Over 100 cuts inflicted on woman by exorcist sister-in-law, 2 others Bareilly (UP): Over 100 cuts were inflicted on a woman by her exorcist sister-in-law and two others in a belief that it will ensure the recovery of her father-in-law.

DES24 PB-CITIZENSHIP-AMARINDER BJP will pay heavy price for its stubbornness on CAA: Amarinder Singh Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday slammed former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan for asserting that the Centre will implement the amended citizenship law at any cost and said the BJP will have to pay a "heavy price for its stubbornness". DES14 HP-ROADS-SNOWFALL People advised not to travel to Shimla, Manali as over 250 roads blocked in HP due to heavy snowfall Shimla: Authorities on Wednesday advised people not to travel to popular tourist destinations Shimla and Manali as over 250 roads have been blocked in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy snowfall.

DES8 NCR-FIRE Three charred to death in Ghaziabad apartment Ghaziabad: A Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) supervisor, his wife and his brother were charred to death at their apartment in Ghaziabad's Pratap Vihar, fire department officials said on Wednesday..

