AAP challenges BJP to showcase its education model

In the run-up to Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday challenged the BJP to showcase its education model.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:04 IST
Manish Sisodia speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the run-up to Delhi Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday challenged the BJP to showcase its education model. Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, where BJP is in power has shut 109 primary schools in the last nine years.

"In the last five years, education has been the top priority of the AAP government. There should be a comparison of work done in five years of our government and BJP's model. There are two models of education. One is what the AAP has done and the other is BJP's education model what they have worked in corporations and state governments," Sisodia said. "Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), where BJP is in power has shut 109 primary schools in the last nine years. From 2015-16 to 2018-19, 1.30 lakh students reduced in MCD schools while 6,000 students increased in Delhi government schools," he said.

The AAP leader said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government increased the number of classrooms of Delhi government schools and improved its school infrastructure. "Earlier around 150 students used to sit in one classroom. We have constructed 20,000 classrooms in five years. We have opened 25 new buildings and six schools of excellence. If you want to understand Delhi's education model then you must visit school of excellence," Sisodia said.

"Vote for us if you think we have done work. If you like their work, vote for them. I ask them what their model is," Sisodia said. The minister claimed that 208 government schools in Haryana and 4,000 in Rajasthan were shut down in 2015-2015 when BJP was in power there. Sisodia highlighted that 217 schools have been closed in Punjab in the last three years.

Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

