CISF nabs Canada-bound woman with fake passport at IGI

CISF personnel deployed at the Delhi airport have apprehended a woman passenger for allegedly using a fake passport to travel to Canada, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the lady was intercepted by the security personnel on the basis of suspicion.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who nabbed her found that the photo on her passport did not match and she had different vitals in it as compared to an Aadhaar card found in her bag. The woman had a passport in the name of 33-year-old Ananya Sachin Dhiman, a resident of Mumbai, while the Aadhaar was in the name of 30-year-old Laxmi P Magar with an address in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The passenger, who had an air ticket to Toronto, has been handed over to immigration officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for further probe as this looks to be a purported case of impersonation, the officials said.

