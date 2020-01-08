Left Menu
Man kills teenaged girl for rejecting marriage proposal

  • Kochi
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:59 IST
A 26-year old man allegedly stabbed to death a minor girl from here for rejecting his marriage proposal and dumped her body at a tea plantation in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, police said on Wednesday. Safar Shah, who works in an automobile service centre, has been arrested for allegedly killing the Plus Two student and dumping her body at Vatattuparai on Tuesday, they said.

Shah, hailing from Kumbalam area here, was taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police from Valparai in Coimbatore district based on information from Kerala police about the car he was driving. He has been handed over to the Ernakulam Central police.

The girl's parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police after their daughter did not return home hours after her classes. Shah allegedly asked the girl to board the car to discuss the issue between them and stabbed her multiple times and later dumped the body at the tea plantation, police said.

He immediately fled the scene in the car he took from the automobile service centre where he is a staff. The girl's father alleged the man had threatened to kill her if she rejected his proposal for marriage.

After the girl complained to him that Shah was becoming a nuisance, he had asked the accused not to disturb her. "However, neglecting this he continued to create trouble.

He threatened her showing her morphed pictures too," the father alleged..

