DMK Unleashes 'Superstar' 2026 Election Manifesto in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the DMK's 2026 election manifesto as the 'superstar' of the upcoming polls, asserting its credibility and appeal across all demographics.

Addressing a huge public gathering, Stalin highlighted initiatives like the 'Illatharasi' scheme, which offers Rs 8,000 coupons for household appliances, aimed at easing domestic burdens for women.

Stalin criticized opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of betrayal, and positioned the election as a battle between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and the 'Delhi Team'.

(With inputs from agencies.)