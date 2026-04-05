DMK Unleashes 'Superstar' 2026 Election Manifesto in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin declared DMK's manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 polls, emphasizing its wide appeal and credibility. Highlighting initiatives like the 'Illatharasi' scheme, he attacked the opposition, framing the elections as a contest between local governance and central interference.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:32 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed the DMK's 2026 election manifesto as the 'superstar' of the upcoming polls, asserting its credibility and appeal across all demographics.
Addressing a huge public gathering, Stalin highlighted initiatives like the 'Illatharasi' scheme, which offers Rs 8,000 coupons for household appliances, aimed at easing domestic burdens for women.
Stalin criticized opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of betrayal, and positioned the election as a battle between the 'Tamil Nadu Team' and the 'Delhi Team'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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