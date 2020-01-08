Stop implementation of CAA, NRC, NPR in Guj: Cong urges Guv

Congress leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday urged Governor Acharya Devvrat to stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state. The opposition party claimed that these provisions are not only "unconstitutional", but also "discriminatory, anti- poor and anti-Muslim".

A Congress delegation led by state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, called upon the governor in Gandhinagar and handed over a memorandum seeking that the implementation of controversial CAA, NRC and NPR be stopped in Gujarat. About the CAA, the Congress claimed that it is against the basic principles of the Constitution and it would divide the nation on the basis of religion.

"The CAA would destroy the secular structure of the Constitution. It is deemed to be rejected for being unconstitutional and discriminatory," the memorandum said. "Though the present law is very much clear about who should get the citizenship, the CAA has been brought by the BJP government to misguide the nation and divert people's attention from real issues," it added.

Claiming that the NRC and the NPR are "one and the same", the opposition party said people have doubts and fear about them as over 19 lakh people failed to prove their citizenship during NRC drive in Assam recently. "NPR is the first step towards NRC. Muslims have fear that they will be targeted and stripped off their citizenship.

Implementation of both these provisions would bring lots of trouble for the poor, Dalits, tribals and minorities. People have apprehensions about these things," the memorandum further said. Citing the examples of other states like Kerala and West Bengal, the opposition party urged the governor to use his powers to stop the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

