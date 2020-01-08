Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop implementation of CAA, NRC, NPR in Guj: Cong urges Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:47 IST
Stop implementation of CAA, NRC, NPR in Guj: Cong urges Guv

Congress leaders in Gujarat on Wednesday urged Governor Acharya Devvrat to stop the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state. The opposition party claimed that these provisions are not only "unconstitutional", but also "discriminatory, anti- poor and anti-Muslim".

A Congress delegation led by state Congress chief Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, called upon the governor in Gandhinagar and handed over a memorandum seeking that the implementation of controversial CAA, NRC and NPR be stopped in Gujarat. About the CAA, the Congress claimed that it is against the basic principles of the Constitution and it would divide the nation on the basis of religion.

"The CAA would destroy the secular structure of the Constitution. It is deemed to be rejected for being unconstitutional and discriminatory," the memorandum said. "Though the present law is very much clear about who should get the citizenship, the CAA has been brought by the BJP government to misguide the nation and divert people's attention from real issues," it added.

Claiming that the NRC and the NPR are "one and the same", the opposition party said people have doubts and fear about them as over 19 lakh people failed to prove their citizenship during NRC drive in Assam recently. "NPR is the first step towards NRC. Muslims have fear that they will be targeted and stripped off their citizenship.

Implementation of both these provisions would bring lots of trouble for the poor, Dalits, tribals and minorities. People have apprehensions about these things," the memorandum further said. Citing the examples of other states like Kerala and West Bengal, the opposition party urged the governor to use his powers to stop the implementation of CAA, NRC and NPR..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur Nagpur, Jan 8 PTIThe Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday secured 40 out of the 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur, dislodging the ruling BJP from the district council. The Congres...

UPDATE 2-U.S. billion-dollar weather disasters doubled in last decade-report

The number of billion-dollar climate- and weather-related disasters in the United States more than doubled in the last decade, with costs soaring above 800 billion, according to a U.S. government report released on Wednesday.The National Ce...

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate -sources

China has suspended its plan to implement a nationwide gasoline blend containing 10 ethanol this year, three sources briefed on the matter said, following a sharp decline in the countrys corn stocks and limited production capacity of the bi...

Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate earn central contract for Ireland

Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate earned their first full-time senior contract as Cricket Ireland announced central mens contract for 2020 on Wednesday. While Mark Adair the 23-year-old paceman, who was awarded a contract during the second ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020