Four students injured as school bus overturns in MP town

Four students were injured after their school bus overturned near Rajpur town in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said. The bus was carrying nearly 25 students of a private school when the mishap occurred, the official said.

"The bus turned turtle near Jalgaun Fate as the driver lost over the vehicle, which was being driven at a high speed," Rajpur police station in-charge, Anil Bamania said. Four children suffered injuries in the mishap and they were admitted to a hospital in Rajpur, he added.

Enraged over the incident, some unidentified persons ransacked the private school. However, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, he said. A case was registered in connection with the bus mishap and investigation is on, the official added..

