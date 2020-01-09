Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

LGD15 SC-LD CAA Country going through difficult times, says SC as it refuses urgent hearing on CAA

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde on Thursday observed that the country is going through difficult times and there is so much violence going on as the Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on a plea seeking to declare the Citizenship Amendment Act as constitutional.

DEL67 JK-2NDLD ENVOYS Envoys in JK, get briefing from army, meet civil society members

Srinagar: A team of 15 envoys including the US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

DEL66 JK-ENVOYS-MEA Criticism of envoys visit to J&K unfounded: MEA

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said the objective of the visit by foreign envoys to Jammu and Kashmir was for them to see first hand efforts to normalise the situation there and termed the criticism that it was a guided tour unfounded.

DEL69 MEA-US-IRAN Would like situation in Gulf to de-escalate as soon as possible: India

New Delhi: Amid tensions between the US and Iran over the killing of an Iranian military commander, India on Thursday said it would like the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible and was in touch with important players in the Gulf region.

CAL8 WB-MAMATA-LD SONIA "Ekla cholo re", says Mamata on CAA, NRC; leaves opposition a divided house

Kolkata: "If needed, I will fight alone," a livid Mamata Banerjee declared on Thursday in the West Bengal Assembly where she said she will boycott a meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over campus violence and the CAA, exposing the opposition faultlines on the issues.

LGD10 SC-LD NIRBHAYA

Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma moves curative plea in SC New Delhi: In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

DEL48 JNU-HRD DELEGATION Delhi Police takes JNUSU, JNUTA protestors to meet HRD officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday took a delegation of JNU teachers and students to meet HRD officials, after they were stopped near Shastri Bhawan during a protest march over the January 5 violence on the university campus.

DEL68 BIZ-PM-3RDLD NITI PM calls for focussed effort to make India USD 5 trillion economy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for a focussed effort to make India a USD 5 trillion economy in an interaction with economists, sector experts and successful young entrepreneurs ahead of the Union Budget for 2020-21.

DEL43 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex zooms 635 pts; Nifty reclaims 12,200

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 635 points on Thursday as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off.

SPORTS

SPF19 SPO-BAD-2ND LD IND Saina, Sindhu enter quarterfinals of Malaysia Masters quarterfinals

Kuala Lumpur: Saina Nehwal and reigning world champion P V Sindhu produced dominating performances to progress to the women's singles quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Thursday.

SPD9 SPO-CRI-LD KULDEEP 2019 was tough, will try to plan better for every game in 2020: Kuldeep

Pune: Admitting that 2019 was a "tough year" for him, Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Thursday said he has learnt from his mistakes and will work on more variations to surprise the batsmen, who seem to have decoded him. By Nikhil Bapat

FOREIGN

FGN24 WB-LD INDIA

Growth in India projected to 'decelerate' to 5% in 2019-2020: World Bank Washington: India's growth rate is projected to decelerate to five per cent in 2019-20 amid enduring financial sector issues, according to a World Bank report, which said the country's GDP was likely to recover to 5.8 per cent in the following financial year. By Lalit K Jha

FGN13 US-INDIA-LD OFFICIAL

Trump admin doesn't want to degrade India's defence capabilities: US official on CAATSA Washington: The Trump administration does not want to degrade India's defence capabilities, a senior US official has said, asserting that there will be a case-by-case analysis on where punitive measures under the CAATSA could be applied on countries buying significant military equipment from Russia. By Lalit K Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

LED giant OPPLE shares growth story at Conclave 2020

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, Jan 9 ANINewsVoir LED lighting giant OPPLE concluded The Climbers, Channel Partners Conclave 2020 on Tuesday January 7. The last day of this two-day summit was attended by 200 channel partners of OPPLE. OPPLE has ...

White House unveils plan to speed big projects permits, sidestepping climate concern

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to speed permitting for major infrastructure projects like oil pipelines, including by dropping consideration of their potential impact on climate change.The plan, released by the White H...

Soccer-PSG look to cruise to title with Fab Four in charge

Paris St Germain started the year with a bang in the League Cup and the form of their fabulous four suggests they will again run unopposed to the Ligue 1 title.After first suggesting he could not field Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Angel Di Maria ...

Indegene's SaaS Platform For Life Sciences Adds Syneos Health as Strategic Collaborator and Minority Investor

Indegene, a leading Healthcare Tech firm focused on the global life sciences industry, announced Syneos Health NASDAQ SYNH as a strategic collaborator and minority investor in Indegene Omnipresence Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indegen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020