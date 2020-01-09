DIG facing molestation charges suspended: Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More, who is facing molestation charges, has been suspended, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

"Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More who is facing molestation charges has been suspended," he said here.

More faces charges of molesting a minor girl. A case against him was registered on December 26 last year under relevant sections. The alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the minor girl. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.