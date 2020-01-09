93rd Marathi literary meet in Osmanabad from Friday

Litterateurs from Maharashtra and other parts of the country have arrived here to take part in the 93rd literary meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal beginning on Friday. The three-day mega annual event is being organised at the spacious Sant Gorobakaka Sahitya Nagari ground just behind the ZP Girls High School here in central Maharashtra.

Welcome arches have been set up at various important points in the city. For the first time in the history of Osmanabad city, most of the buildings and office walls and compound walls have been beautifully coloured and painted with slogans, pictures and appeals in Marathi.

About 250 books stalls have been set up at the venue as part of the conference, which will be inaugurated by N D Mahanor, a Marathi poet and Padam Shri awardee. President of the reception committee of the literary meet, Nitin Tawade, said that all preparations have been made for the meet and invitees are reaching the city.

More than 150 literary stalwarts reached the city on Thursday, he said. President of the meet, Father Francis Dibrito, and outgoing president Dr Aruna Dere have arrived here.

The literary meet will commence with the 'granth dindi' (a procession of books placed in a palanquin) and 'shobhayatra'. More than 1,500 students will take part in the granth dindi..

