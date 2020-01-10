Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM on two-day Kolkata visit from Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 13:43 IST
PM on two-day Kolkata visit from Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation. On Saturday, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata to the nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

These are the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions, while curating the old galleries. The ministry is developing cultural spaces around iconic buildings in various metro cities in the country.

To begin with, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi are being taken up under the project. Modi will also participate in the sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Saturday and Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, the statement said. The prime minister will also be felicitating two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust -- Nagina Bhagat, 105, and Naresh Chandra Chakraborty, 100.

He will also launch the Port anthem during the event. Besides, he will unveil a plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port jetties.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the upgraded ship repair faciility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock. He will inaugurate the full rake handling facility while dedicating the upgraded railway infrastructure of Kolkata Dock System of KoPT for smooth cargo movement and improving turnaround time.

A mechanisation of berth number 3 at the Haldia Dock Complex of KoPT and a proposed riverfront development scheme will also be launched by Modi. In another event, the prime minister will inaugurate Kaushal Vikas Kendra and Pritilata Chhatri Avas for 200 tribal girl students of Sunderbans.

It is a project undertaken by KoPT with Purvanchal Kalyan Ashram, Gosaba, Sunderbans affiliate to Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Nadda holds meetings with party workers in five Delhi constituencies

Weeks ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, BJPs working president J P Nadda is holding organisational meetings in five assembly constituencies, party leader Sanjay Mayukh said. Mayukh, who is media co-incharge of the par...

Airlines take FTSE 100 higher; retailers lag

Londons FTSE 100 gained on Friday as airline stocks took off after Irish carrier Ryanair raised its profit forecast and the broader sentiment improved as tensions in the Middle East subsided. The FTSE 100 added 0.4, led by EasyJet and Briti...

Euro zone government bond yields fall, still near recent highs

European government debt yields slipped on Friday but stayed near their recent highs as fears of conflict in the Middle East dissipated and investors re-focused on the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China. The deal is expe...

UPDATE 2-U.S. State Dept approves sale of 12 F-35 jets to Singapore

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of up to 12 F-35 fighter jets and related equipment to Singapore at an estimated cost of 2.75 billion, pending approval from Congress, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020