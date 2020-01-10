UP govt considering police commissioner system for Lucknow, Noida: DGP

Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of the police commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida, the state police chief said here on Friday. Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police was transferred and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) SSP suspended on Thursday. No new officers were posted there immediately.

"The government is discussing the commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida," Director General of Police O P Singh said. The system gives more powers, including magisterial powers, to IPS officers of the Inspector General of Police (IG) rank posted as commissioners.

