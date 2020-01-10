Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to dedicate four renovated iconic buildings to the nation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:46 IST
PM to dedicate four renovated iconic buildings to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate four renovated iconic buildings in the city to the nation on January 11 during his two-day visit to the city, CEO for Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces Raghvendra Singh said on Friday. The four buildings are the Old Currency Building, Belvedere House, Metcalfe Hall and the modernised Victoria Memorial.

Singh told reporters here that Kolkata lacks enough cultural space and museums and the newly developed department wants to renovate old heritage structures retaining their features to make the people of the state aware of their architectural glory. Renovation of the Old Currency Building, built in the early 19th century and located in the heart of the city, was carried out during the past two years after it was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2005, he said.

An exhibition on four eminent personalities of Bengal - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerjee was ianugurated recently at the renovated Belvedere House, which was the viceregal palace during the British rule. The Metcalfe House, built in 1844 near the Ganga the central business district, was restored extensively over the past two years along with the upgradation of seven galleries of Victoria Memorial, the senior official said.

"We want the programme to be held at the Currency Building since it has its own character. The dome of the building tells of a bygone era," he said. Singh said his department is in talks with Kolkata Port Trust for developing the dilapidated ware houses along the banks of the Ganga into 'art districts' where exhibits will be on display and discussions on art will be held to make it a place of vibrant cultural activity.

The department is also in the process of setting up 11 museums at Red Fort in Delhi, the former secretary to the department of culture said. "Of the 11 museums - six have already been made ready and one of the museums which will be dedicated to Netaji Subhas Bose will refer to INA's association with the Red Fort," Singh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pakistan mosque blast kills at least 13 -police

A blast at a mosque in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan on Friday killed at least 13 people, including a senior police officer, and injured 20 others, police said. Police said an improvised explosive device had been planted at the mosque ins...

Crime rate in U'khand lowest among northern states

The crime rate in Uttarakhand is the lowest among northern states and it is the safest state for senior citizens to live in, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. Issuing data released by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB for 2018, th...

Probe proves Left-wing students' role in JNU violence, malafide campaign to malign ABVP: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Delhi Polices ongoing probe into the January 5 violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University has made it clear that students affiliated to Left-wing bodies were involved in the incident. Jav...

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises Eur 1.75 bn to refinance debt

Tata Steel on Friday said its Netherlands subsidiary has executed agreements for the refinancing of its bank debt and has raised term-loan facilities of EUR 1.75 billion from 19 banks. Tata Steel Netherlands Holdings B V TSNHBV, a 100 per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020