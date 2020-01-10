PM to dedicate four renovated iconic buildings to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate four renovated iconic buildings in the city to the nation on January 11 during his two-day visit to the city, CEO for Development of Museums and Cultural Spaces Raghvendra Singh said on Friday. The four buildings are the Old Currency Building, Belvedere House, Metcalfe Hall and the modernised Victoria Memorial.

Singh told reporters here that Kolkata lacks enough cultural space and museums and the newly developed department wants to renovate old heritage structures retaining their features to make the people of the state aware of their architectural glory. Renovation of the Old Currency Building, built in the early 19th century and located in the heart of the city, was carried out during the past two years after it was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in 2005, he said.

An exhibition on four eminent personalities of Bengal - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerjee was ianugurated recently at the renovated Belvedere House, which was the viceregal palace during the British rule. The Metcalfe House, built in 1844 near the Ganga the central business district, was restored extensively over the past two years along with the upgradation of seven galleries of Victoria Memorial, the senior official said.

"We want the programme to be held at the Currency Building since it has its own character. The dome of the building tells of a bygone era," he said. Singh said his department is in talks with Kolkata Port Trust for developing the dilapidated ware houses along the banks of the Ganga into 'art districts' where exhibits will be on display and discussions on art will be held to make it a place of vibrant cultural activity.

The department is also in the process of setting up 11 museums at Red Fort in Delhi, the former secretary to the department of culture said. "Of the 11 museums - six have already been made ready and one of the museums which will be dedicated to Netaji Subhas Bose will refer to INA's association with the Red Fort," Singh said..

