Chhapaak will make people aware of issue of acid attacks on women: Promodini, acid attack survivor

An acid attack survivor from Bhubaneswar, Promoodini believes that Chhapaak movie will make people aware of the issue of acid attacks on women and several other problems a woman faces after the attack. She further appealed everyone to watch the movie.

Promodini while speaking to ANI in Bhubaneswar on Friday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An acid attack survivor from Bhubaneswar, Promoodini believes that Chhapaak movie will make people aware of the issue of acid attacks on women and several other problems a woman faces after the attack. She further appealed everyone to watch the movie. "I am an acid attack survivor and I know what are the struggles. I don't consider myself as a victim, I am a fighter and I am an acid attack campaigner. I am excited about the release of Chhapaak movie as it will make people aware of the issue of acid attacks on women," Promodini told ANI.

Promodini leads "Stop Acid Attack Cell" under the banner of Chhanv Foundation in Odisha. "We have been fighting for a long time that the issue of acid attacks should reach every corner of the nation. The awareness is needed among the people to stop such crimes. I want to appeal to the public to go and watch Chhapaak," said Promodini.

She believes that people should watch this movie to understand the struggle of a girl after an acid attack including the medical struggle, problems while facing the society, the way people react when she steps out in public. "Some people are trying to spark controversy regarding this movie but many of them are supporting it as well. This issue needs to reach in each and every household. I am not a victim, society makes us feel like victims. If a woman is raped or attacked with acid the society victimises that person. But we have proved that we are not victims," said Promodini.

"The people who throw acid on women should think for once the pain we undergo when we see our skin melting like polythene. It is extremely painful," she added. She further asserted that even today acid is being made easily available in several states and through the medium of this movie the society will get aware about such a serious issue.

"Supreme Court through its guidelines has implemented many rules on the sale of acid but these rules are not being implemented properly in any state. Therefore acid is made easily available and attacks are taking place," said Promodini. The movie, which hit the cinemas today, is based on Laxmi's life. In 2005, at the age of 15, she was allegedly attacked by a spurned lover.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping other acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such gruesome attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

