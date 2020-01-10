High-level Mongolian delegation calls on Jaishankar

A high-level Mongolian delegation, led by Chief Cabinet Secretary L Oyun-Erdene, on Friday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Erdene is leading a group of 18 governors and seven high level officials from all 21 provinces of Mongolia for a special capacity building programme at IIM Indore under the newly launched initiative- ITEC Executive, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The ITEC initiative is an exclusive programme for senior policy makers of partner countries to provide them an understanding of best practices and policy ecosystems in India, it said. As part of the programme, the delegation was given an overview of the oil refinery project being implemented in Mongolia under Lines of Credit (LoC) of USD 1.236 billion, extended by India to that country, the statement said.

This is the first ever oil refinery in Mongolia, and is the largest ever project undertaken under India's LoC programme, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.