Latur civic bypoll: Cong defeats BJP
The Congress on Friday wrestedWard number 11A in Latur Municipal Corporation from the BJP ina bypoll necessitated after latter's corporator died,officials said
Congress' Vikas Waghmare defeated BJP's Nikhil Gaikwadby a margin of 726 votes
The bypoll, held on Thursday, was necessitated afterBJP corporator Shivkumar Gaikwad died.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- BJP
- Latur Municipal Corporation