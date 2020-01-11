CBI official's wife killed in accident

A CBI official's wife died after being hit by a motorcycle in Keshavpuram here, police said on Friday. Sandhya (51), a resident of Keshavpuram, suffered injuries to her head. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead on Thursday, they said

Police received information about accident from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. The accident happened inside a colony. Police have registered a case and arrested Vijay (20) in the case.PTI NIT ANB

