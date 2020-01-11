UP bus tragedy: Rahul expresses condolences
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of those killed in a fire that broke out after a bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district. At least 20 people were feared charred to death in a massive fire that broke out after a private sleeper bus collided with a truck in Chhibramau police station area on Friday, police had said.
"I am saddened by the news of the death of 20 people and injuries to several people in a road accident in Kannauj in which a massive fire broke out after a bus and truck collision," Gandhi tweeted. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured," the former Congress president said. PTI ASK
