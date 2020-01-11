Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successful China visit by military delegation paves way for future collaboration: Army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:08 IST
Successful China visit by military delegation paves way for future collaboration: Army

Terming the five-day visit of high level military delegation led by Udhampur-based Northern Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh to China as successful, an Army spokesman here said that the interaction will pave the way for enhanced cooperation in defence sector between the two countries and peace at the borders. The first high-level Military to Military engagement in 2020 between India and China culminated on Saturday, the spokesman said in a statement.

The visit is considered significant as the composition of the delegation, schedule of the visit and interactions carried out were orchestrated in a progressive manner to achieve better understanding and build up of positive perceptions about key concerns faced at operational and functional levels, he said. He said the visit, to PLA formation headquarters and units, included fruitful interactions with top brass of Chinese PLA as well as troops on the ground.

"The visit of the high level military delegation led by Lt Gen Singh to China culminated at Shanghai after visits to vital military establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai. "The delegation arrived in China on January 7, carried out extensive interaction with the top Military Generals and troops of People's Liberation Army's (PLA's) Western Theatre Command which oversees the Northern Borders along Line of Actual Control (LAC) over a period of five days prior to departure on January 11," the spokesman said.

He said the visit is thus, expected to enhance the cooperation in defence sector and furtherance of peace at the borders. The spokesman said Lt General Singh met the Commander of People's Liberation Army, General Han Weiguo in Beijing on January 7.

On January 8, Singh proceeded to China's Western Theatre Command at Chengdu, where ceremonial welcome was accorded to the general by a guard of honour. Later, he visited PLA's Western Theatre Command Headquarters and held talks with General Zhao Zongqi, the Commander of Western Theatre Command on key issues concerning Indian Northern Borders, the spokesman said. The northern Army commander along with his delegation also visited a special Operations Brigade at Chengdu where they witnessed a counter-terrorism drill.

On January 9, Lt Gen Singh visited the Combined Brigade under 77 Group Army and later interacted with Lt General Liu Wanglong, Commander Xinjiang Military Command, the spokesman said. On January 10, Singh visited 9 Engineer Regiment of Xinjiang Military Command and interacted with Chinese troops.

"During talks with the Chinese Military officials, the delegation discussed a host of issues including border area management, improved bilateral military ties and defence cooperation activities as part of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China," the spokesman said. He said it was rare for an Indian Army general to visit the region.

"The visit is also seen as progression of the spirit of Wuhan and Chennai Summits. The visit of the delegation will surely foster the spirit of friendship and enhance the strategic military relationship between the two countries," the spokesman said. He said the interaction is expected to resolve local issues as well as ensure facilitation of traditional rights of graziers and border population, minimising perceptional differences and establishing new norms of responding to each other's actions and initiatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

150 students leave for police-sponsored 'bharat darshan' tour

As many as 150 students including 64 girls on Saturday left on a week-long Bharat Darshan tour from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh flagged off the students for the tour fro...

PM inaugurates sound and light show at Howrah Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a sound and light show at the iconic Howrah Bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga here. The 2.5 minute show and sound system is installed at the Millenium Park and is ...

Kiran Bedi is attempting to disrupt free rice delivery scheme, says Puducherry CM

Hitting out at the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that Bedi is attempting to disrupt the rice delivery scheme in the Union Territory. At a press conference at the Legislative Assemb...

NCC has played stellar role in shaping youth of the nation: Bhadauria

The National Cadet Corps NCC has played a stellar role in shaping the youth of the nation and enabling them to shoulder the responsibilities of building a strong India, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria said on Saturday. The Chief of the Ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020