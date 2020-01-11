Pakistan breaches ceasefire again, resorts to unprovoked shelling of Poonch villages along LoC

The Pakistan army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation, targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defense spokesman said. The latest firing and shelling from across the border comes a day after Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) is suspected to have decapitated a porter, who was among two civilians killed along the LoC in the district.

"At about 9.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the spokesman said. He said there was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing.

A police official said Pakistan army also targeted Malti and Khari Karmara sector, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army. Heavy exchange of firing was going on between the two sides when reports were received last, the official said.

Two Army porters -- Mohammad Aslam (28) and Altaf Hussain (23) -- were killed and three others injured in mortar shelling by Pakistan in the Gulpur sector on Friday. The body of Aslam was badly mutilated and his head was missing.

