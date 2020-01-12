Another man dead in Shimla after skidding on slippery road

A man died in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla after skidding on a slippery road, the second death in the city since heavy and widespread snow fell on Wednesday. The 59-year-old Mahipal's body was found on stairs near Luv-Kush Chowk Sunday morning, police said. A resident of Krishna Nagar, he died after skidding on a slippery road, they said.

However, a probe under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. On Friday, the 77-year-old Kanchowk died after falling on a slippery snow-bound road near Tibti Colony. Kanchowk suffered head injuries and was taken to IGMC hospital where he was declared dead.

Police initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC in that case too. A number of people have suffered injuries after falling on slippery roads since Wednesday and treated at IGMC and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospitals.

