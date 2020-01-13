Left Menu
Raut seeks stand of Shivaji's descendants on book comparing

  Mumbai
  Updated: 13-01-2020 10:42 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 10:35 IST
Amid the row over a book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the PM being likened to him. Talking to reporters here, Raut said the BJP should declare that it has no link with the book comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The book, titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi", has been written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal. The Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, which are part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticized the book.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should clarify if they like Modi being compared to him. Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should quit BJP over the book," Raut said targeting BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who is a descendant of the warrior king. Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book, which was published in the BJP's Delhi office.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe on Sunday lodged a complaint with Nagpur Police against Goyal for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people by comparing Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his book.

