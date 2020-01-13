Left Menu
PM greets people on Lohri

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  13-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Lohri, hoping that the festval brings joy and good health. "Have a wonderful Lohri. May this special festival bring joy and good health in everyone's lives," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He posted the message in English, Hindi and Gurmukhi. Lohri is celebrated in north India on January 13 to mark the end of peak winter and is also associated with the harvest of rabi crops.

