Application filed in SC for dump mining permission: Goa CM

Goa has filed an application in the Supreme Court to allow iron ore dump mining activities in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court, in February that year, quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of ore.

"An application for dump mining has been filed by Goa in the Supreme Court. We are hopeful of positive outcome in reviving the industry," Sawant said. Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam told PTI the application requests permission for the state government to undertake dump mining.

There are 313 dumps in Goa with an estimated ore quantity of 733.72 million tonnes. The Goa government had also filed a review petition in the apex court on the February, 2018 order..

