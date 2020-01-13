Left Menu
Development News Edition

Application filed in SC for dump mining permission: Goa CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 18:43 IST
Application filed in SC for dump mining permission: Goa CM

Goa has filed an application in the Supreme Court to allow iron ore dump mining activities in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court, in February that year, quashed 88 leases and banned extraction of ore.

"An application for dump mining has been filed by Goa in the Supreme Court. We are hopeful of positive outcome in reviving the industry," Sawant said. Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam told PTI the application requests permission for the state government to undertake dump mining.

There are 313 dumps in Goa with an estimated ore quantity of 733.72 million tonnes. The Goa government had also filed a review petition in the apex court on the February, 2018 order..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to Free the Nipple, refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with racecar drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix ga...

Govt response sought on police 'high handedness' charge

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought a response from the state government by January 17 on petitions by farmers and women of 29 villages in Amaravati region, alleging that police were acting against norms and suppressing peaceful ...

Modi's CAA opposed to Vivekananda's idea of inclusiveness,

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Monday said Swami Vivekananda had talked of religious and social inclusiveness, which the Citizenship Amendment Act brought by the Narendra Modi government is diagonally opposite to. Yadav said he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020