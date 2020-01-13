Left Menu
Jamia to reschedule exam dates, campus security increased

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar on Monday announced that the exam dates of the varsity will be rescheduled and assured students that security in the campus has been increased.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 13-01-2020 19:56 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 19:56 IST
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, Najma Akhtar on Monday announced that the exam dates of the varsity will be rescheduled and assured students that security in the campus has been increased. "We will reschedule the exams, will discuss with deans and make a new schedule. Security has been doubled in the campus after the incident," Akhtar said.

Interacting with the students gathered outside the VC's office in the JMI university to protest against police entering the campus without permission during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year, VC Najma Akhtar said that the process of filing an FIR against the Delhi police will begin on January 14. "Delhi police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing FIR against Delhi police will begin from tomorrow," Akhtar told students here.

Hundred of students had entered the JMI campus and protested outside the VC's office demanding FIR against Delhi police for the December 15, 2019 incident of police brutality in the university library, they also demanded rescheduling of exams and security for students. Meanwhile, on the demand of the protesting students, the Vice-Chancellor in consultation with the Deans, HoDs and other officials announced that the ongoing semester exams stand cancelled till further notice, according to an official statement from the varsity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

