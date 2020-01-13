Left Menu
New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 20:40 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. DEL67 JK-POLICE OFFICER J-K Police again search arrested police officer's residence in Srinagar following questioning Srinagar: Police on Monday carried out a fresh search at the residence of Deputy Superintendent of Police P Davinder Singh, who was arrested here while allegedly ferrying two militants on Saturday.

DES35 JK-CONG-AZAD Azad, Soni to attend first J-K Congress executive meet since Article 370 nullification Jammu: Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni will arrive here on Thursday to take stock of the political and security situation in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the party said on Monday. DEL88 UP-LD REFUGEES Have started process to identify refugees: UP minister Lucknow: The state government has started the process to identify refugees for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said UP minister Shrikant Sharma here on Monday.

DEL7 UP-MAYAWATI-CAA MEET Mayawati to skip opposition meeting on CAA Lucknow: BSP President Mayawati on Monday said her party will not attend the Congress-led opposition meeting to discuss a strategy on protests over the CAA and NRC, saying it will "demoralise" her party workers DES18 UP-BJP LEADER People raising slogan against PM, UP CM will be buried alive: BJP leader Aligarh: BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive. DES47 UP-CABINET-2NLD POLICE Lucknow, Noida switch to police commissioner system Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday switched to the commissionerate system of policing for Lucknow and Noida, giving magisterial powers to the top cops in both cities.

DEL48 HP-DALAI-TAIWAN Dalai Lama congratulates Taiwan prez on victory, urges good relations with China Dharamshala: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has called for good relations between Beijing and Taipei while congratulating Tsai Ing-wen on winning her second term as Taiwan president. DES29 PB-SUNNY DEOL-POSTERS 'Gumshuda Ki Talash' for MP Sunny Deol in Pathankot Chandigarh: Posters declaring Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol "missing" surfaced in Punjab's Pathankot district, which comes under his Lok Sabha constituency.

DES39 RJ-LOCUST ATTACK '11 Rajasthan districts facing worst locust attack after 26 years' Jaipur: Eleven Rajasthan districts are facing the worst locust attack after 26 years with control measures being taken on 3.70 lakh hectare affected land and an official urging international cooperation to deal with the menace. DES11 UKD-ACID-PENSION U'khand govt mulls introducing pension scheme for acid attack survivors Dehradun: Inspired by the movie 'Chhapaak' which revolves around the life of an acid attack survivor, the Uttarakhand government proposes to introduce a pension scheme for such victims in the state to help them lead a dignified life.

NRG9 HP-SNOW-DEATH Earthmover operator killed as vehicle topples while removing snow in HP's Kullu Shimla: Jan 13 (PTI) A 34-year-old earth mover operator was killed when the vehicle overturned while removing snow in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said..

