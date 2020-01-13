Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA more dangerous than Biblical beast, claims Lal Thanhawla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 22:36 IST
CAA more dangerous than Biblical beast, claims Lal Thanhawla

Seeking divine intervention for repeal of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Mizoram Congress president Lal Thanhawla on Monday claimed that the legislation is more dangerous than the seven-headed beast mentioned in the Bible. Thanhawla, the former chief minister, also claimed that the Centre may scrap the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system currently protecting the Christian majority state from the provisions of the CAA at any time, as it had done in the case of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

"The CAA is more dangerous than the number of the beast or 666 found in the Bible because it (the Act) deals not only with politics but religion and traditions of the people," he said while addressing party workers at a programme here. According to the Book of Revelation of the Bible, 666 is the number or name of a wild beast with seven heads and 10 horns that comes out of the sea. It is believed by many that the beast is a symbol of the political system.

Thanhawla urged the people to seek divine intervention through prayers so that the new citizenship law is scrapped and the Uniform Civil Code which the Centre is allegedly planning to introduce, does not come into effect. The Congress leader claimed that the CAA is harmful as it seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants on religious lines and will have an impact on the faith of the indigenous people of the state, though it is currently protected by the ILP.

The CAA is not applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura and ILP regime states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur. The ILP is an official travel document issued by the government to grant inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected area for a limited period.

"There is nothing to believe completely about the exemption of the Inner Line Permit areas and scheduled areas of the Northeast including Mizoram from the purview of the CAA. The BJP-led NDA government can lift the ILP regime at any time," he said. The Congress leader mentioned that the Centre had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution providing special powers to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

The CAA or the Uniform Civil Code "are nothing but the BJP's agenda to establish a Hindu Rashtra," he claimed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian Foreign Minister begins 3-day India visit on Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will arrive here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to India in midst of spiralling tension between Iran and the US. On Wednesday, Zarif will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides delivering a lecture a...

Didn't hurl abuses on Modi, said what people wanted to hear: Congress' Irfan Ansari

Congress leader Irfan Ansari on Monday defended himself over his controversial remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he did not hurl any abuse on Modi but had said what people wanted to hear. This justification fro...

Protest in Thane against book comparing Modi with king Shivaji

A lesser-known Maratha outfit onMonday staged a protest against a Delhi BJP leaders bookcomparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha empireMembers of the Sakal Maratha Samaaj shouted slogans...

Allahabad HC asks UP govt to regulate sale of acid

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the UP government to regulate the sale and distribution of acid. The court further directed the state government to file its counter affidavit on January 31, detailing steps being t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020