Jawans perform full dress rehearsal at Delhi Cantt ahead of Army Day

From aerial maneuvers to motorcycle routines, jawans on Monday performed a full dress rehearsal at Delhi Cantonment here ahead of the Army Day celebrations, officials said. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.

Carriappa later became a field marshal. In Delhi Cantonment, jawans performed a full dress rehearsal, which included various routines, including aerial manoeuvres and motorcycle stunts, officials said.

Army Day also pays respects to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and its citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.