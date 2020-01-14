Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters embossed on it. The protestors somehow managed to enter the iconic stadium and later gathered in order to express their dissent over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The T-shirts read, "No CAA, No NRC, No NPR".

However, the protesters claimed that they left the venue on their own during India's inning. Protests have been happening across the country against the CAA and NRC, claiming it to be "unconstitutional". (ANI)

