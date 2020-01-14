Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 22:21 IST
Mumbai: Group of spectators use India-Australia match stand to voice dissent against CAA, NRC
Visual from Wankhede Stadium. Image Credit: ANI

A group of spectators on Tuesday used the India-Australia cricket match at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium as a platform to express their dissent over the CAA, NRC, and NPR. The protestors were seen wearing white T-shirts with black letters embossed on it. The protestors somehow managed to enter the iconic stadium and later gathered in order to express their dissent over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. The T-shirts read, "No CAA, No NRC, No NPR".

However, the protesters claimed that they left the venue on their own during India's inning. Protests have been happening across the country against the CAA and NRC, claiming it to be "unconstitutional". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Sebi extends deadline to Apr 2022 to split CMD post

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will emerge as America's strategic threat: Pentagon

In this era of great power competition, China will emerge as Americas strategic threat, a top Pentagon official has said, reiterating the need to ramping up US presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Having the US Army in the region strengthen...

PC shipments finally record growth after 7 consecutive years of decline: Gartner

The PC industry witnessed growth after seven consecutive years of decline, recording a 2.3 per cent increase in worldwide shipments in Q4, 2019, Gartner reported. Worldwide PC shipments were recorded at 70.6 million units in Q4, 2019, with ...

ANALYSIS-Why the Ukrainian plane tragedy is unlikely to lead to global airspace rules

Why was the Ukrainian airliner mistakenly shot down near Tehran by Iranian forces last week for the loss of 176 lives even allowed to take off from a country that had just fired missiles towards its neighbour And why didnt the airline just ...

Two suspected terrorists from Kerala 'picked up' from railway station in Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday informed that two suspected terrorists from Kerala have been picked up from the Udupi railway station.Two suspected terrorists from Kerala, have been picked up by us from the Udupi railwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020