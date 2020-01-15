Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top NDFB leadership brought back from Myanmar

As many as 26 active members of the banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), including its president and commander-in-chief, were brought back from Myanmar on January 11, an official statement said on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 03:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 03:36 IST
Top NDFB leadership brought back from Myanmar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 26 active members of the banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), including its president and commander-in-chief, were brought back from Myanmar on January 11, an official statement said on Tuesday. Top leaders including its president, general secretary, commander-in-chief and finance secretary were part of the group.

"They carried 25 weapons, more than 50 magazines, more than 900 assorted ammunition and communication equipment with them. Four family members also accompanied the group," the statement said. The group headed by its president, B Saoraigwraits is one of the four Bodo militant groups in Assam.

"While the other three groups are currently under ceasefire with the government and are talking to the interlocutor for a political settlement to the Bodo issue, Saoraigwra's group was active in Myanmar along with other North-East insurgent groups," it said. They had formed a joint platform namely United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia along with NSCN-K (a Naga militant group) and ULFA/I (another militant group of Assam)

With the group now opting for peace, the decades-old Bodo militancy in Assam has finally come to an end ushering peace for the state in general and Bodo areas in particular. The Central government has welcomed the move and his supporters to "abjure violence and opt for peace".

"The government is seriously considering various options to find a comprehensive and final solution to the Bodo political issue with the involvement of all stakeholders such as Bodo civil society organisations, political parties and Bodo militant groups," it said. The demand for a separate state of Bodoland has been in the centre stage in Assam for about last half a century, with both Bodo overground organisations and militant groups highlighted the demand in the past leading to violence, agitations and protests.

"Agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003 to resolve the vexed issue. A Bodo Territorial Council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was created in 2003 to meet political, developmental and identity-related aspirations of the Bodos," the statement read. However, the demand for Bodoland state continued despite vociferous protests by non-Bodo groups in the state.

"If the Government of India and Assam government succeed in finding a final settlement to the Bodo issue while keeping intact the territorial integrity of Assam, it will go a long way to improve the law and order situation and bring prosperity and progress to the state," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

TV18 Broadcast Q3 net profit up 40 pc at Rs 205 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-New Guatemalan president talks migration, security with U.S. before taking office

Guatemalas new president, Alejandro Giammattei, discussed how to curb illegal immigration and improve border security in a meeting with officials of the Trump administration before he was due to take office on Tuesday, as Washington pushes ...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine duo help Tottenham past Boro in replay, Newcastle through

Tottenhams Hotspurs Argentine midfield duo Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela both scored as Jose Mourinhos side edged past Middlesbrough 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday. In eight-time winners Tottenhams first FA Cup tie at ...

'Game of Thrones' actors among Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' cast

Amazon.com Inc unveiled the first cast of actors for its highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings streaming television series on Tuesday, including two Game of Thrones veterans, and said production would begin in New Zealand next month. Amo...

Pistons G Rose fined $25K for throwing pen in stands

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose was fined 25,000 by the NBA for tossing a pen into the stands, executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced Tuesday. Rose threw the pen across the court and into the stands w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020