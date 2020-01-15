Left Menu
Pradhan criticises Odisha cabinet resolution on OBCs, SEBCs

  • PTI
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 20:16 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday criticised the Odisha government for allegedly denying state-wide reservation for OBC and SEBC categories. The recent resolution passed by the state cabinet for the simultaneous enumeration of SEBCs and SCs along with the general census in 2021 is a "dilatory and dichotomous step", he wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He urged Patnaik to ensure implementation of the quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Socially Educationally Backward Classes(SEBCs) in the state and sought immediate steps for scientific and quantifiable study of SEBCs in Odisha and explore options for a higher percentage reservation in the state. The OBCs and SEBCs constitute a considerable portion of Odisha's population and continue to remain traditionally deprived of resources. Many of them suffer the twin curse of poverty and illiteracy, he said.

Pradhans letter on the quota for the OBCs and SEBCs came barely some days after the state cabinet passed a resolution for simultaneous enumeration of SEBC and Scheduled Castes alongside the general census in 2021. This move comes as a dilatory and dichotomous step trying to mask the extant policies of the state government denying state-wide reservation for OBC and SEBC categories.

This stance is evident from the non-appointment of a Backward Class Commission by the state government to look into the issue, the letter said. I take this opportunity to request you once again for favorable consideration to provide higher reservation for OBCs in the field of public employment and educational institutions and for SEBCs in educational institutions, Pradhan wrote to Patnaik.

The union petroleum and natural gas minister also urged Patnaik to take immediate steps to mandate a backward classes commission to undertake a scientific and quantifiable study of the SEBCs in Odisha and explore options for a higher percentage reservation in Odisha given its unique demography. While we have enacted the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes Act, way back in 1993, a lot is left to be done, Pradhan said in the letter, adding he had written a similar letter to Patnaik in July 2019.

The BJP leader said that the central government has provided 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs and educational institutions as per Article 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution. The welfare measure has been upheld by the Supreme Court. However, even nearly 30 years of implementation of the said reservation, it is difficult to decipher why the government of Odisha is not providing any such reservation to OBCs in public employment or in educational institutions and to SEBCs in educational institutions, Pradhan said.

The Union minister in his letter also mentioned that most states have implemented 27 per cent reservation in their state services and educational institutions and some states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Bihar have raised the quota in accordance with higher percentage of these special categories in their population. Citing examples, he said Tamil Nadu has 50 per cent reservation for backward classes out of 69 per cent reservation. However, the OBC/SEBC communities have not got reservation as per their population percentage in Odisha.

In Maharastra the recently set up the State Backward Class Commission has recommended reservation for certain sections in educational institutions and appointments in public service. Following this the state's assembly had passed Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018 providing 16 per cent reservation in education and public appointment to the Maratha community, thereby increasing the net reservation in Maharastra for all special categories to 63 per cent, Pradhan added..

