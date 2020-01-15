Odisha seeks Centre's nod to conduct socio-economic caste

The Odisha government has formally approached the Centre seeking its nod to conduct a socio-economic caste enumeration along with the general Census of 2021. No formal census including caste details of the population has been carried out since 1931 and because of this, reliable and authentic data about the exact number of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes/castes were not available, Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy wrote to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

It has become an impediment in taking up focused planning for the welfare of the communities, Tripathy said in the letter on January 13. The chief secretary also said the Odisha government has an abiding commitment for inclusive growth and it is imperative that the state's proposal should be considered.

The state Cabinet in its meeting on January 11 had decided to approach the Centre with a proposal to conduct socio-economic caste enumeration along with the general Census either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of SEBC/OBC/Castes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.